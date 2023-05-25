John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta

From the archives, this episode of Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta! originally aired on January 29, 2022.

John’s guest is legendary drummer, Vinnie Colaiuta! John and Vinnie discuss Vinnie’s years at Berklee College of Music and living in Boston, before moving to Los Angeles where he turned the drumming world upside down! Also Frank Zappa, and lots of great insights from Vinnie. Be sure to check out Vinnie’s podcast: Breakfast With Vinnie! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breakfast-with-vinnie/id1478494671

