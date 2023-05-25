 John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta
Home » John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta

John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta

By On 25th May 2023

From the archives, this episode of Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta! originally aired on January 29, 2022. 

John’s guest is legendary drummer, Vinnie Colaiuta! John and Vinnie discuss Vinnie’s years at Berklee College of Music and living in Boston, before moving to Los Angeles where he turned the drumming world upside down! Also Frank Zappa, and lots of great insights from Vinnie. Be sure to check out Vinnie’s podcast: Breakfast With Vinnie! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breakfast-with-vinnie/id1478494671

Audio

Powered by RedCircle

Video

Latest News

Podcast

John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Vinnie Colaiuta

May 25, 2023

John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Cindy Blackman Santana

May 18, 2023

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Terri Lynn Carrington’s Debut TLC & Friends To Receive First-Ever Wide Release

May 25, 2023

Josh Freese is Foo Fighters’ New Live Drummer

May 21, 2023