John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Paul Sexton


John’s guest is Paul Sexton, author of the Charlie Watts biography, “Charlie’s Good Tonight.” Paul discusses his history with Charlie and The Rolling Stones, going back to 1991, how the book came together, including the approval and endorsement from Charlie’s family and the participation of all the members of The Rolling Stones. The book is full of interviews and anecdotes from Charlie’s family and close friends and offers an insiders view of Charlie’s love for his family, his keen sense of humor, generosity and humility. John and Paul also share some of their personal memories of Charlie. “Charlie’s Good Tonight” is published by HarperCollins and available everywhere.

Audio

Video


