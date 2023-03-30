John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Omar Hakim

John’s guest is legendary drummer, singer, composer and producer, Omar Hakim! John and Omar talk about Omar’s long and prolific career, including becoming a professional touring drummer at 15 and how that prepared him for joining “Weather Report” in 1982 at 23 years old. His long history with legendary artist and producer, Nile Rodgers. Becoming an in-demand session player in the early 1980s including his work with David Bowie, Dire Straits, recording Sting’s first solo record after leaving the Police, “The Dream of the Blue Turtles” and being part of Sting’s band. John and Omar do a deep dive into some of Omar’s early sessions and Omar talks about his friends, Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl and performing and recording with the Foo Fighters, and his upcoming solo Rock record, “Come Out To Play” which he plans to release in 2023, and much much more!

