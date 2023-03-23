John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Matt Chamberlain

John’s guest is legendary session drummer, Matt Chamberlain! Matt’s recording credits reads like a ‘who’s who’ of recording artists. He was voted #1 Studio Drummer in the Modern Drummer Readers Poll in 2016, 2019, and 2021. John and Matt do a deep dive into Matt’s long and stellar career, going back to studying with David Garibaldi and Murray Spivak, to his brief time at North Texas State and then joining Edie Brickell & New Bohemians in 1988. After moving to New York in 1991 to join the house band for “Saturday Night Live,” Matt made the decision to focus on being a successful session musician and he hasn’t looked back. Through it all, Matt’s humor, humility, passion, expertise and love for all things drums and vintage gear comes shining through.

Matt Chamberlain's website: https://www.mattchamberlain.com/

