fbpx
Contact
Digital Access FAQ
Shop
About MD
The Modern Drummer Podcast

John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Matt Chamberlain


John’s guest is legendary session drummer, Matt Chamberlain! Matt’s recording credits reads like a ‘who’s who’ of recording artists. He was voted #1 Studio Drummer in the Modern Drummer Readers Poll in 2016, 2019, and 2021. John and Matt do a deep dive into Matt’s long and stellar career, going back to studying with David Garibaldi and Murray Spivak, to his brief time at North Texas State and then joining Edie Brickell & New Bohemians in 1988. After moving to New York in 1991 to join the house band for “Saturday Night Live,” Matt made the decision to focus on being a successful session musician and he hasn’t looked back. Through it all, Matt’s humor, humility, passion, expertise and love for all things drums and vintage gear comes shining through.     

Subscribe to Live From My Drum Room! And check out John’s new series, “TrackTalk.” https://linktr.ee/live_from_my_drum_room www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom
Matt Chamberlain’s website: https://www.mattchamberlain.com/ 

Audio

Powered by RedCircle

Video


Posted in The Modern Drummer Podcast Tagged John DeChristopher, Matt Chamberlain

Related Posts


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Paul Sexton


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Danny Gottlieb


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Abe Cunningham


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Myron Grombacher


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With David Fishof


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Sonny Emory


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Tris Imboden


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Paul Francis



Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0