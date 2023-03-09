John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Danny Gottlieb

John’s guest is legendary drummer, Danny Gottlieb! John and Danny do a deep dive into Danny’s long and productive career. Studying with his lifelong teacher and mentor, the great Joe Morello beginning at age 16. Studying with greats Mel Lewis and Gary Chester. Playing with Pat Metheny, Mahavishnu Orchestra, the Blues Brothers, Booker T & The MG’s, Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band, teaching at the University of North Florida and Music Education. Danny discusses the importance of celebrating the great drummers who influenced him and shares insights from the masters he has studied with, and much more. This episode is a masterclass by a true master of the instrument!

