The Modern Drummer Podcast

John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Abe Cunningham


John’s guest is Abe Cunningham of the Deftones. In this episode, Abe and John chat about a variety of subjects, including Abe’s drumming influences, forming the Deftones and building their huge following through hard work, touring, the band’s songwriting and recording process, e-drums and hybrid drumming, and much more! Throughout it all, there’s no mistaking that Abe loves playing drums and is one of the coolest and most down to earth guys you’ll ever meet. Check out this episode! 

www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom

Audio

Video


