John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Tris Imboden

John’s guest is drumming legend, Tris Imboden! John and Tris do a deep dive into Tris’ incredible and prolific career, going back to his first band that was signed to a record deal “Honk” over 50 years ago, to Tris joining Kenny Loggins’ band in the late 1970s and the string of Kenny Loggins hits he played on. His work as a session drummer, joining the legendary band “Chicago” in 1990 where he held the drum chair for almost 30 years, before retiring from the band in 2018. Lots of great stories, including reuniting with Kenny Loggins, his new band, “Tris Imboden Yacht Stars” and lots more! A fun and uplifting episode for sure!

Audio

Video