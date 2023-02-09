John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Sonny Emory

John’s guest is the great Sonny Emory! In this episode, John and Sonny get into Sonny’s long and prolific career, going back to his clinic tour with Terry Bozzio in 1986, where he took the drum community and the world by storm. His long stint with Earth Wind & Fire and work with Joe Sample, David Sanborn, Steely Dan, Bette Midler, Bruce Hornsby, Eric Clapton (playing alongside Steve Gadd) and much more! John and Sonny reminisce about their history and travels together, along with some funny stories. Sonny is the consummate professional and shares some great insights into what it takes to be a professional drummer at the highest level.

Subscribe to John’s YouTube Channel!

https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom

Audio

Powered by RedCircle

Powered by RedCircle

Video