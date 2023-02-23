John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Myron Grombacher

John’s guest is the great Myron Grombacher, original drummer and a founding member of the Pat Benatar Band. Myron talks about growing up in Youngstown, Ohio, the Ohio music scene and his long history with guitar great, Neil Giraldo. Myron talks about his playing style and early influences, joining Rick Derringer’s band in the 1970s, along with Neil Giraldo, and his long and successful collaboration with Neil and Pat in the Pat Benatar band, including performing with them during their recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. John and Myron do a deep dive into Myron’s famous drum kits from the 1980s, which were some of the most visually creative and unique drum kits ever made, to his drum sound and approach to recording all those legendary Pat Benatar hit songs, and much more!

