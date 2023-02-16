fbpx
Contact
Digital Access FAQ
Shop
About MD
The Modern Drummer Podcast

John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With David Fishof


John’s guest is former sports agent turned concert promoter, manager, and Founder/CEO of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, David Fishof. David shares stories of his illustrious career in the music business, including reuniting the Monkees in 1986 for their 20th Anniversary Tour, one of the highest grossing tours that year. The first Ringo Starr All Star Band Tour in 1989, which led to working with Ringo for 15 years, to his concept and creation of the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in 1997. David is the first non-drummer on Live From My Drum Room, but he knows and has worked with the who’s who of drummers with Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp for the past 25 years, and shares many great and often hilarious stories. John and David also discuss the 2021 documentary “Rock Camp: The Movie” streaming on Amazon Prime.  

Subscribe to Live From My Drum Room! 
https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom 

Audio

Powered by RedCircle

Powered by RedCircle

Video

>

Posted in The Modern Drummer Podcast Tagged David Fishof, John DeChristopher

Related Posts


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Sonny Emory


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Tris Imboden


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Paul Francis


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With John Riley


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Rich Redmond


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Holiday Special


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Eddie Tuduri


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Jack Bruno



Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0