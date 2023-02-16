John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With David Fishof

John’s guest is former sports agent turned concert promoter, manager, and Founder/CEO of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, David Fishof. David shares stories of his illustrious career in the music business, including reuniting the Monkees in 1986 for their 20th Anniversary Tour, one of the highest grossing tours that year. The first Ringo Starr All Star Band Tour in 1989, which led to working with Ringo for 15 years, to his concept and creation of the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in 1997. David is the first non-drummer on Live From My Drum Room, but he knows and has worked with the who’s who of drummers with Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp for the past 25 years, and shares many great and often hilarious stories. John and David also discuss the 2021 documentary “Rock Camp: The Movie” streaming on Amazon Prime.

