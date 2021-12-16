fbpx
The Modern Drummer Podcast

#ThrowbackThursday David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Gerry Brown


Episode 20

Welcome to MD’s #ThrowbackThursday Podcast with Gerry Brown!

Join David Frangioni and Billy Amendola for this week’s MD video/audio Podcast as they speak with legendary pocket-drummer Gerry Brown about his tours with Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, George Benson, Lionel Ritchie, and more. For drum tech tips, one of the best in the business, Carlos Guzman, pops in as a surprise guest to share a few of his stories working with Gerry. Carlos also shares his private (side of the stage) video clips of Gerry in action.

Audio

Video


Tagged Gerry Brown

