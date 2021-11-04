fbpx
Episode 56: Billy Amendola with Earl Young Part 2


Hi! Welcome to Part 2 of MD’s Podcast with Earl Young & Billy Amendola.

Listen and watch this legend continue with his valuable words of wisdom as a young enthusiastic 80 year old, with 65 + years of experience playing and entertaining.

We continue where we left off of part one with Earl breaking down the three sounds he helped create with TSOP, MSFB, and the Salsoul Orchestra (featuring musical director Vince Montana)

Sit back, relax and enjoy!

Audio

Video


