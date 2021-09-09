fbpx
Contact
Digital Access FAQ
Shop
About MD
The Modern Drummer Podcast

Episode 50: Billy Amendola with Randy Cooke.


Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola and his special guest, session, and touring drummer, Randy Cooke.

Born in Canada, Randy grew up listening to Top-40 radio and folk music as well as watching his dad perform in marching band, where Randy also learned Drum Corp playing in his early years before joining his first band Phase 4 at fifteen years old.

In 2004, already having a successful studio career in Canada, Randy moved to California and became a top call session drummer and has never looked back. He’s recorded albums with Kelly Clarkson, Eurythmics Dave Stewart, as well as touring recently with Colbie Caillat, and Smash Mouth to name a few. One of the coolest groove masters on the planet. Ladies and Gentlemen, Randy Cooke.

Audio

Video


Posted in The Modern Drummer Podcast Tagged Billy Amendola, Randy Cooke, the modern drummer podcast

Related Posts


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 49: Billy Amendola with Jess Bowen.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 48: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Sheila E.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 47: Billy Amendola with Shannon Forrest.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 46: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Nic Collins.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 45: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Chad Cromwell.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 44: Narada Michael Walden & Dennis Chambers Part 2


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 43: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Sheila E.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 42: Narada Michael Walden & Dennis Chambers



Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0