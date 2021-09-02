fbpx
The Modern Drummer Podcast

Episode 49: Billy Amendola with Jess Bowen.


Welcome to the Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola featuring the Summer Sets’ Jess Bowen.

Jess is one of the drummers highlighted in the inspirational Netflix documentary, out now, about drums and drumming, titled “Count Me In.” We highly recommend watching it.

Jess fills us in on her early days, the documentary, her past experiences touring, and recently reuniting with the band. She refers to herself as “the newbie” about her role in the film, and despite her starting at an early young age, she’s paid her dues and continues to rise and share her inspiration to everyone.

You can catch Jess and Bowie Jane on their own podcast called “Babes Behind the Beat.” The show interview women working in the music industry both behind the scenes and on stage. The show airs live every Wednesday at 7 pm ET on Idobi Radio, and episodes are also available on all streaming platforms. You can check it out at: https://linktr.ee/Babesbehindthebeats

Enjoy the show!

Audio

Video


Posted in The Modern Drummer Podcast Tagged Jess Bowen

