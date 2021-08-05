Episode 45: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Chad Cromwell.

This week’s Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola & David Frangioni features session / live drummer Chad Cromwell. A first call Nashville and LA studio drummer who brought his Memphis roots to Nashville recordings since 1990, with Lady Antebellum, (now known as Lady A) LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant, Dave Stewart, and Joss Stone, to name a few. Chad tells us about his touring days with Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler and Neil Young, as well as filling us in on, his Craviotto drum kit and playing with Sir Paul McCartney. Peter Frampton told MD: “For me the drummer in any band is the engine that drives and steers the rest of the players. Chad is one of a handful of players in the world who has the sensitivity and overall feel to take the music to another level.”

Sit back, listen, watch, and enjoy!

Audio

Video