Ringo Starr Pop Up Podcast

Today March 19, 2021, Ringo releases his EP titled Zoom In, which features five songs, all of which were recorded at Starr’s home studio between April-October 2020. Starr collaborated with songwriters and producers, and an ever-widening group of musicians playing on the songs, some socially distanced and joining him safely in his studio, always exercising an abundance of caution, and others working on their parts remotely.

“It just unfolds,” Ringo said of the recording process, “when I start making a record here in LA at home.” Joining Starr were musicians Nathan East (bass), Steve Lukather (guitar), Bruce Sugar (synth guitar), Benmont Tench (piano), and Jim Cox (string arrangements and synth) Dave Grohl, Ben Harper and Jenny Lewis also joined Starr among others, and all contributed to the first single, Here’s To The Nights. As Ringo recalled, “Diane Warren sent me the song and I loved the sentiment of it. She sent it in a chord I like to call F demented, it was very high, so Benmont Tench transposed it into a key human beings can actually sing – that’s how we started with that song. We wanted to add a lot of voices singing on the chorus and so she asked her friends and I asked mine, and not only did we get a lot of people singing on the record, we had a lot of fun, which is how I think it should be, and I got to know a few new friends.” The title track, “Zoom In, Zoom Out,” was penned by Jeff Silbar and features the Doors Robbie Krieger on guitar. “I wanted to call this ‘Zoom In,’ which I think is great for this day and age. For this record, I wanted to get people I hadn’t worked with before, so for this track we invited Robby Krieger.” Sam Hollander wrote and produced “Teach Me To Tango,” sending Ringo a nearly completed track onto which Ringo added vocals and, one drum fill. “I called Sam because I had so much fun with him on my last CD. What was great was when I was doing my vocals (Sam lives in New York so I did my part in my home studio here in LA), was there was one part of it and I felt there has got to be a drum fill there! So the credits now read ‘Ringo vocals and 1 drum fill’” (Blair Sinta lays down the drum track) Ringo co-wrote “Waiting For The Tide to Turn” with his engineer Bruce Sugar, adding Tony Chen and his extensive reggae roots; “This was something my engineer Bruce Sugar started, but it didn’t have a lot of words, so we wrote it together. I did my version of reggae and what was great was we had Tony Chen, who played with Bob Marley and lives here in LA, come over and play on it. He said, ‘hey Mon, that you on drums mon?’ and I said yes, and he said ‘great drums mon, very reggae!’ and my heart swelled! It was so great coming from him!” With four tracks completed, Ringo thought the EP was done. That is until Steve Lukather came over, with his friend and Toto band mate Joseph Williams, as Ringo tells the story: “We had 4 tracks – and then Lukather came over and brought this semi produced track, ‘Not Enough Love In the World’. The sentiment of it – not enough peace in the world, not enough love – I could not not do it – I had to do this track. So I put the vocals on, the drums on, Steve played a bit more guitar, Joe added some harmonies, and it all came together. In addition to making new music during the pandemic, Ringo also completed and released a new limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled “RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS 1989-2019.”Proceeds will benefit The Lotus Foundation.

Ringo also revealed news about his next All Starr tour with dates in 2022. “They’ll be no touring this year, “as Ringo told fans in his latest video update. “At the end of last year when we moved the tour to 2021 who would have thought this would be still going on. While I’ve had my vaccine, big gatherings are not yet safe and too many people will still be at risk. So we will be moving the tour once again – this time to 2022.

