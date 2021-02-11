Episode 20: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola feature interview with legendary pocket-drummer Gerry Brown

Join David Frangioni and Billy Amendola for this week’s MD video/audio Podcast as they speak with legendary pocket-drummer Gerry Brown about his tours with Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, George Benson, Lionel Ritchie, and more. For drum tech tips, one of the best in the business, Carlos Guzman, pops in as a surprise guest to share a few of his stories working with Gerry. Carlos also shares his private (side of the stage) video clips of Gerry in action.

Audio

Video