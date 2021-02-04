The Modern Drummer Podcast – Narada Michael Walden’s UPBEAT: Daru Jones + Angel Drums- Segment-Shell Maple Drumset product review & more.

In this episode, Narada Michael Walden interviews Grammy award winning drummer Daru Jones. Daru talks about his influences, his technique, playing style and his Saturday Night Live performance with Jack White paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen. Managing Editor Mike Dawson then concludes with his weekly Shop Talk segment, reviewing the Angel Drums: Segment-Shell Maple Drumset.

