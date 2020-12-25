The Modern Drummer Podcast – Narada Michael Walden’s UPBEAT interview with Carmine Appice + Interview with Gary Ingraffia from ddrum.

In this episode, Narada Michael Walden interviews drumming icon and author Carmine Appice. Carmine discusses the early days of Vanilla Fudge, piers that influenced him including Dino Danelli from the Rascals, Mitch Mitchell from the Jimmy Hendrix Experience and more! He also talks about why he started writing drum books and signing his entire educational drum book catalog with Modern Drummer to be re-released in Jan 2021. Then MD Publisher & CEO David Frangioni interviews ddrum Brand Director Gary Ingraffia. Ingraffia discusses the ddrum Dios Maple Series, the latest changes to the ddrum Dominion Series, the ddrum entry level D2 series, and one of Carmine Appice’s favs the Max Series crafted of Alder & Maple plies. Gary also discusses what’s ahead for ddrum & more.

