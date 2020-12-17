Episode 12: Mike Dawson feature interview with Gavin Harrison + Dawson’s Shop Talk interview with Christoph Anlauf & review on two Solid Drums snares.

In this episode, MD Managing Editor Mike Dawson interviews Gavin Harrison. Gavin discusses his improvisation practice routine process, recording ideas, micro-fills, integrating spontaneous rhythms into a vocabulary, and more. Then Mike & Gavin do a deep dive into Gavin’s new collaboration album with Antoine Fafard – Chemical Reactions, a hybrid between the progressive-fusion sonic approach and the world of chamber and orchestral music. After the interview, Harrison breaks down his performance during his solo sequence on the track Atonic Water. In the Shop Talk segment Dawson interviews Christoph Anlauf, founder of the Swiss drum company – Solid Drums. Then Dawson reviews and demos two Solid Drums snares, the Two Tone Cherry Beech and the Solid Lacquer Series.

