The Modern Drummer Podcast – Narada Michael Walden’s UPBEAT: Billy Cobham part 2, Mike Dawson reviews the Rogers Covington Series

In this episode Narada Michael Walden continues his two-part interview with Billy Cobham. Billy talks about working with various artists including George Duke, how he finds musical inspiration from everything including tragedies and more. In the Shop Talk segment managing editor Mike Dawson reviews the Rogers Covington Series Snare & Shell Pack and plays a demo.

Audio

Video