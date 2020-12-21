Monday Dec 21st – Check out the Modern Drummer Pop-Up Podcast with for KING & COUNTRY!

Billy Amendola & David Frangioni talk with them about their current drive-in tour which just wrapped up, their Little Drummer Boy worldwide sensation track and video, and the MD + for KING & COUNTRY Drum Contest that runs thru 12/31/20. Drummers & Percussionists here is your chance to show MD your skills! Head to MD’s facebook page at facebook.com/moderndrummer and check out the top pinned post for contest rules. Then video yourself drumming along to the Little Drummer Boy track and submit your video right on the post. The top 4 liked videos will make it to the final round, and for KING & COUNTRY along with Billy Amendola will select the grand prize winner who will receive a signed by Joel & Luke Smallbone along with Teddy Boldt WFL III Drums Aluminum Snare!

