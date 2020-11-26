The Modern Drummer Podcast – Narada Michael Walden’s UPBEAT: Billy Cobham, Bill Ludwig III from WFL III Drums & Noble & Cooley Metal Snare Drum product review & more.

In this episode Narada Michael Walden talks with Billy Cobham, fusion master drummer who worked with Miles Davis about his early influences and his bevy of recording sessions. Then David Frangioni interviews William F Ludwig III, President of WFL III Drums, who talks about his storied family history and the iconic photograph of his father with Ringo Starr. In the Shop Talk segment managing editor Mike Dawson reviews the Noble & Cooley Metal Snare Drums and plays a demo.

