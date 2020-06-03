In this episode, Mike and Mike celebrate the life and drumming of jazz great Jimmy Cobb. The education segment focuses on Johnston’s five tips to help you keep motivated during these challenging times. Up for review is an innovative new cable-tuned drumset by Welch Tuning Systems. After answering a few questions from listeners, the show concludes with picks of the week.

