Episode 243: Favorite Studio Albums, Listener Questions, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike share four classic albums they wish they could have been in the studio at the time of the recording to witness the creative process from start to finish. After answering a few audio questions from listeners, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

