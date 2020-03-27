In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Nashville session veteran Tommy Harden. The education segment focuses on defining the shuffle. In the gear section, Mike and Mike talk about the basics of online teaching and how to deal with the technological challenges of streaming audio and video. After fielding a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.