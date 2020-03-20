In this episode, Mike and Mike dive deep into the four-stage practice method, which comprises a warm-up, creative exploration, main focus, and musical applications. The gear review segment compares two 6×14 Sugar Percussion snare drums, one made from mahogany and the other made from Alaskan yellow cedar. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Start your All Access Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

This episode is sponsored by Dream Cymbals and KAT Percussion.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.