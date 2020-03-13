In this episode, Mike and Mike dive deep into the extensive discography of modern prog-fusion master Virgil Donati. The education segment focuses on comparing real versus sampled drum tracks in pop music. Up for review is a pair of ten-driver DB-10X in-ear monitors by Dream Earz. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.