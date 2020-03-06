In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss heavy metal drummer Eloy Casagrande of legendary Brazilian band Sepultura. The education segment focuses on the differences between dry and washy ride cymbals. Up for review are the Meinl Super Stack and Crasher Hats, which were designed in collaboration with endorsing artists Thomas Lang and Benny Greb. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Eloy Casagrande Interview

Meinl Super Stack and Crasher Hats Review

