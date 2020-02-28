In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the April issue and discuss cover artist Glenn Kotche of Americana alt-rock band Wilco. The education segment focuses on playing over the barline. Up for review is a classy all-maple drumset by Michigan-based boutique brand INDe. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription

Wilco’s Glenn Kotche

INDe RESoArmor Drumset

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.