In this episode, Mike and Mike share some of different hacks they’ve learned over the years to get their gear to sound and perform better. The featured artist is modern jazz innovator Nate Wood, who is featured in the March 2020 issue within an extensive Style and Analysis article. Up for review are the new K Cluster crashes by Zildjian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Zildjian K Cluster crashes review
Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.
