Episode 231: 6/8 Vs. 3/4, Chris Johnson, Gretsch Brooklyn Standard Snare, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the relationship between 6/8 and 3/4 time and how they teach them. The featured artist is pop/R&B drummer Chris Johnson, who is featured in the March 2020 issue of Modern Drummer. Up for review is the new 5.5×14 Gretsch Brooklyn Standard snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

