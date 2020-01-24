In this episode, Mike and Mike recap their experience at the NAMM Show, with special attention paid to their personal gear highlights. The education segment focuses on ways to get the most out of sticking patterns when applied to the drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.