In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss February issue featured artist Darryl “Lil Man” Howell, who has been manning the drum chair with gospel signer Jonathan McReynolds, rapper Nicki Minaj, and R&B artist Maxwell for a handful of years. The education segment focuses on applying the herta rudiment to the drumset. Up for review is the new HHX Complex series by Sabian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Sabian HHX Complex Series

Darryl Howell

