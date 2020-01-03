In this episode, Mike and Mike Dawson kick off the New Year by first outlining some personal and professional drum goals for 2020. The featured artist is modern jazz great Eric Harland, who graces the cover of the February issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment dives into the differences in sound between snares drums of different eras. Up for review is a trio of affordable but high-quality drums from ddrum in its Dios line. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

