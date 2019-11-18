In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss December 2019 featured artist Jerry Roe, who has a dual career as a top modern-country session drummer and as a member of experimental art-rock duo Friendship Commanders. Dawson also reports on his recent trip to the Percussive Arts Society International Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, which included three days of clinics, master classes, and performances by world-renowned drummers and percussionists. Up for review is a set of large-diaphragm condensers from Blue Microphones. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Subscribe to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Blue Microphones review

Jerry Roe feature interview

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast