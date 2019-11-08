In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss legendary pop/session drummer Manu Katché, who recently released an instrumental contemporary jazz album called The Scope. For the main segment, Mike and Mike choose fantasy drummer squads for 2020. Up for review is the new Starclassic Walnut Birch drumset by Tama. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Subscribe to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Tama Starclassic Wanlut Birch drumset review

Manu Katché story

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast