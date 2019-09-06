Episode 208: JD Beck, Zimbabwean Rhythms, Woodland Percussion Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss rising star JD Beck, who is featured in the October 2019 issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on a handful of Zimbabwean drumset grooves played by James Austin Manyungwa on the Oliver Mtukudzi album Shoko. Up for review is a pair stave-shell Black Out Birch snares by Woodland Percussion. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Zimbabwean rhythms: https://www.moderndrummer.com/article/october-2019-zimbabwean-tuku-music/

JD Beck feature: https://www.moderndrummer.com/article/october-2019-jd-beck/

Modern Drummer subscription: https://www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Woodland Percussion Black Out Birch snares: https://www.moderndrummer.com/article/october-2019-woodland-percussion/

MikesLessons.com subscription: https://www.mikeslessons.com/pricing

Dawson’s Patreon page: www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums

London drum clinic details: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/creative-practice-drumming-master-class-with-modern-drummers-mike-dawson-tickets-66797116975?aff=ebdssbeac

