In this episode, Mike and Mike begin the show by going over the history of the Gretsch drum badge, starting with the original round design and moving forward to the stop sign and square varieties before returning back to the original. Then they tackle a stack of listener questions on a variety of topics, from drum miking, to choosing your dream kit, to adding snare drums to your collection, and more. They also select the winner of the Modern Drummer 40th Anniversary snare drum giveaway.

