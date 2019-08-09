In this episode Mike and Mike discuss September 2019 featured artist Andrew Marshall, who is currently touring with alt-pop superstar Billie Eilish. The education segment focuses on how to use David Garibaldi’s classic groove to the song “Soul Vaccination” to create jazz comping figures. Up for review is a pair of killer Stabilized Wood snares by Canopus. After a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast