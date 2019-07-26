In this episode, Mike and Mike wrap up their discussions of the August 2019 issue with a segment on featured artist Sean Waugaman of the alternative pop band Walk the Moon. The education portion focuses on answering the question: How fast do you need to be? Up for review is a pair of top-shelf stave-shell snares by Swiss builder Solid Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Waugaman Gearing Up

Solid Drums stave snares review

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription prices

Dawson’s Patreon page

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast