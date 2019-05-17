In this episode Mike and Mike discuss June 2019 featured artist Matt Halpern, who recently released a new album (IV: Hail Stan) with his band Periphery. The education segments focuses on how to create beats that sound like a CD skipping. Up for review is a trio of microphones from Aston. After fielding a few listener questions the show concludes with picks of the week.

http://media.blubrry.com/mdpodcastmikeandmike/p/www.moderndrummer.com/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Episode_192_Matt_Halpern_Glitched_Beats_Aston_Mics_and_More.mp3

Show Notes

Subscribe to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription prices

Dawson’s Patreon page

Matt Halpern story

Glitched Beats article

Aston microphone review

Sponsored by Alesis

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast