In this episode Mike and Mike discuss May 2019 featured artist Kaz Rodriguez, who has recently toured the work with pop singer Josh Groban. The education segment focuses on how to internalize 16th-note based odd-time grooves. Up for review is a gorgeous mahogany/poplar Westwood drumset by RBH. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Subscribe to Modern Drummer magazine

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Kaz Rodriguez feature interview

Internalizing Odd-Time Grooves article

RBH Westwood drumset review

Sponsored by Dream Cymbals and Gongs

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast