In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the May 2019 issue and talk about cover artist Mark Schulman, who has been the drummer for the pop star Pink for over twelve years. The education segment focuses on ways to create jazz comping patterns based on classic funk grooves, such as Clyde Stubblefield’s legendary beat on the James Brown song “Funky Drummer.” Up for review is a pair of snare drums by Pfeifer Drum Company: a 6×14 9-lug maple and a 6.5×16 mahogany. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast