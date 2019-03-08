In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2019 featured artist Josh Dion. The education segment focuses on paradiddle-style patterns in quintuplet groupings. Up for review is a Lounge Series drumset by British Drum Company. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast