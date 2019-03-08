In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2019 featured artist Josh Dion. The education segment focuses on paradiddle-style patterns in quintuplet groupings. Up for review is a Lounge Series drumset by British Drum Company. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

