Modern Drummer Podcast

 

In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2019 featured artist Josh Dion. The education segment focuses on paradiddle-style patterns in quintuplet groupings. Up for review is a Lounge Series drumset by British Drum Company. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

 

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:34 — 29.6MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | RSS

 

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Josh Dion feature

Five-a-Diddle lesson

British Drum Company Lounge Series drumset review

Black Swamp Percussion/Dynamicx snare drum giveaway

Sponsored by: Black Swamp Percussion

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

 

Modern Drummer Special Offers

Secret City Band

by Secret City Band - 1 day ago

Barefoot Kick Buddy

by BKB Products Ltd - 2 days ago

Boxchampion - (free download)

by Thomas Steffen - 2 days ago

View More Promotions