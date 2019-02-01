Modern Drummer Podcast

In this episode Mike and Mike discuss what they felt were the strongest showings at NAMM in drums, cymbals, percussion, and more. They also share some strategies for making the most out of the show from a buyer, seller, and artist’s perspective. The hosts answer a handful of listener questions throughout the show before concluding with their picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:54 — 32.5MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | RSS

 

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

Dawson’s Patreon page

 

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

 

 

 

Modern Drummer Special Offers

Drum, Bass, Piano, Voice & Guitar Lessons

by The Drummers Studio - 1 day ago

Georges' Music Workshop and Stories! FREE PODCAST

by Jazz In The Desert - 1 day ago

Exclusive 10%OFF - LEADERS CHOICE™ Snare by SALT

by saltdrums.com - 2 days ago

View More Promotions