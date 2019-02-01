In this episode Mike and Mike discuss what they felt were the strongest showings at NAMM in drums, cymbals, percussion, and more. They also share some strategies for making the most out of the show from a buyer, seller, and artist’s perspective. The hosts answer a handful of listener questions throughout the show before concluding with their picks of the week.

