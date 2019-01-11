In this episode Mike and Mike discuss February 2019 cover artist and jazz/hip-hop great Karriem Riggins. The education segment focuses on ways to create interesting drum fills using orchestration. Up for review is a high-end RX series drumset by Doc Sweeney featuring hybrid shells made from bubinga and aluminum. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums

Karriem Riggins cover story

Fill orchestration article

Doc Sweeney RX drumset review

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast