In this episode Mike and Mike discuss award-winning Latin-jazz drummer Bobby Sanabria, who’s featured in the January 2019 issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on a handful of fun polyrhythmic bass drum patterns to help you internalize how odd patterns resolve over a backbeat. Up for review is a pair of bronze snares from LCD/Legado. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

LCD/Legado bronze snares

Bobby Sanabria interview

Polyrhythmic bass drum patterns

Dream Cymbals

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast