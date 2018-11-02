In this episode Mike and Mike discuss December cover artist Rich Redmond, who’s the longtime drummer with modern country superstar Jason Aldean. The education segment focuses on how to play the syncopated tamborim rhythms of samba on drumset. Up for review are new Masters Extra Thin crashes, Dark splashes, and a Dark crash-ride from Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast