In this episode Mike and Mike discuss December featured artist and legendary jazz/funk drummer Mike Clark. The education segment focuses on how to use the paradiddle-diddle sticking to help you master a few different polyrhythms. Up for review is a simple accessory item called Drumgees. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast